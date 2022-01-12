Sorrell's S4 says trading well ahead of guidance

Sir Martin Sorrell attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital (SFOR.L) said on Wednesday trading for the first 11 months of the year were in line with market expectations and well ahead of its previous guidance of 40% gross profit growth.

S4, which also announced a deal to acquire a data analytics group called 4 Mile Analytics, said operational earnings margins improved significantly in the second half.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.