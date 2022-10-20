South African financial regulator: crypto platforms must be licensed in 2023















JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency financial companies in South Africa will need to apply for a licence between June 1 and November 20, 2023, in order to operate legally, the country's financial conduct regulator said on Thursday.

A declaration on Wednesday that crypto assets are financial products does not mean that they are legal tender, Eugene Du Toit, the head of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority's Regulatory Frameworks Department, said at a press conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel Savage Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.