South African financial regulator: crypto platforms must be licensed in 2023

Bitcoin logo, representation of cryptocurrencies and decreasing stock graph are seen in this illustration taken, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency financial companies in South Africa will need to apply for a licence between June 1 and November 20, 2023, in order to operate legally, the country's financial conduct regulator said on Thursday.

A declaration on Wednesday that crypto assets are financial products does not mean that they are legal tender, Eugene Du Toit, the head of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority's Regulatory Frameworks Department, said at a press conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rachel Savage Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks