South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 mln for exaggerating driving range of EVs















SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to fine Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) 2.85 billion won ($2.23 million) for false advertising related to the driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs).

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said the U.S. EV maker exaggerated the driving range of its cars on a single charge as well as the cost-effectiveness.

($1 = 1,276.1700 won)

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Himani Sarkar











