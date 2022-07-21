Southeast Asian crypto exchange Zipmex suspends withdrawals amid crypto turmoil

July 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has suspended withdrawals, the company said in a tweet on Wednesday, the latest sign of stress in the embattled crypto sector.

Zipmex cited "volatile market conditions and the resulting financial difficulties of our key business partners" for the suspension.

Zipmex and its CEO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Alun John and Chen Lin Editing by Shri Navaratnam

