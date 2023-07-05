Ariane 5 lifts off on last mission as Europe faces space gap

July 5 (Reuters) - Europe's Ariane 5 rocket on Wednesday blasted off from French Guiana for the final time, carrying two military communications satellites and leaving its nations with a vacuum in autonomous access to space for the first time in more than four decades.

The 53-metre-tall, three-stage launcher left the launch pad in the French spaceport of Kourou on its 117th and final mission at 7 p.m. local time (2300 GMT) according to a live webcast.

The mission to deploy France's Syracuse 4B and Germany's Heinrich Hertz (H2Sat) satellites to geostationary orbit caps 27 years of service for Ariane 5, whose successor - Ariane 6 - has been hit by technical delays until 2024 for operational use.

Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris and Joey Roulette in Washington Editing by Ben Klayman and Matthew Lewis















