Lockheed realigns space business to boost efficiency















May 4 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) is realigning its space business operations, transitioning from five lines of business to three to enhance speed and effectiveness, the defense contractor said on Thursday.

The rejig comes as simmering geopolitical tensions fuel demand from both the United States and international customers.

The three lines of business include Commercial Civil Space, Strategic and Missile Defense System and National Security Space.

National Security Space will be a new line of business that incorporates classified and defense portfolios, aligning programs that support military space, mission solutions and special programs customers, the company said.

Lockheed said the changes will bring in greater effectiveness in delivering on customer missions and will support growth and innovation.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











