SpaceX buys ad campaign on Twitter for Starlink, Musk says















Nov 14 (Reuters) - SpaceX-owned satellite internet service Starlink has ordered an advertising package from Twitter, Elon Musk, who owns both the rocket company as well as the social media platform, said in a tweet on Monday.

"SpaceX Starlink bought a tiny – not large – ad package to test effectiveness of Twitter advertising in Australia & Spain. Did same for FB/Insta/Google," he tweeted.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











