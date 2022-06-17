SpaceX fires employees involved in letter rebuking Musk - NYT

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk arrives to see off the Inspiration 4 crew, the first all-civilian crew to be sent into orbit, before they head to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, U.S., September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

June 17 (Reuters) - SpaceX has fired employees who helped write and distribute an open letter criticizing Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's behavior, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing three employees with knowledge of the situation.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter, the New York Times said.

It was unclear how many employees were terminated, the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A group of SpaceX employees derided Musk as a "distraction and embarrassment" in an internal letter to executives.

In a list of three demands, the letter says "SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon's personal brand." It added: "Hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone" and "define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behavior." read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.