Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyElon Musk's SpaceX raises $1.16 bln in equity financing

Reuters
2 minutes read
1/2

SpaceX headquarters is shown in Hawthorne, California, U.S. September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has raised about $1.16 billion in equity financing over the last two months, the private rocket company said in an amended regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The filing comes after SpaceX, whose investors include Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Fidelity Investments, in February disclosed that it raised about $850 million, which had reportedly lifted its valuation to about $74 billion. (https://bit.ly/3g8wK8S)

The private space company had raised $1.9 billion in August in its largest single fundraising round, according to financial software and data provider PitchBook. read more

In February, a prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket, SN9, blew up on its final descent, like SN8 before it. The SN9 was a test model being developed to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

Following this, the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said last month it was investigating a SpaceX commercial space launch that regulators determined violated U.S. safety requirements and its test license. (https://reut.rs/2Rvy7UV)

Musk, who also leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Neuralink and Boring Co, said last month SpaceX will be landing its Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 1:20 AM UTCU.S. House committee approves blueprint for Big Tech crackdown

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee formally approved a report accusing Big Tech companies of buying or crushing smaller firms, Representative David Cicilline's office said in a statement on Thursday.

TechnologyU.S. China hawks seek to cut sales of chip-making tools to Beijing
TechnologyBezos says Amazon needs to do better for employees in last investor letter as CEO
TechnologyMassachusetts regulators seek to revoke Robinhood's license; brokerage sues
TechnologyAustralia finds Google misled customers over data collection - regulator

Australia's federal court found Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google misled consumers about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices, the country's competition regulator said on Friday.