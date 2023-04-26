Spain hopes to set up AI regulation during EU rotating presidency

Spanish Minister for Economic Affairs Nadia Calvino speaks during a business meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, at Casa de America, in Madrid, Spain April 25, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain aims to set up a set of regulations for artificial intelligence during its rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Economy minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday.

Calvino added that such future rules must not stop AI development, but ensure privacy protection.

Spain is preparing to take on the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2023.

Reporting by Inti Landauro. Writing by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip

