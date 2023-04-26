Spain hopes to set up AI regulation during EU rotating presidency















MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain aims to set up a set of regulations for artificial intelligence during its rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Economy minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday.

Calvino added that such future rules must not stop AI development, but ensure privacy protection.

Spain is preparing to take on the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2023.

Reporting by Inti Landauro. Writing by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip











