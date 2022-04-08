Spain's Capital Energy to speed up digitalisation with Google Cloud

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/

MADRID, April 8 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy group Capital Energy announced on Friday an alliance with Google's (GOOGL.O) cloud-computing service to speed up digitalisation, lower its carbon footprint and boost its data retention and analytics capacity.

Initially set to last five years, the collaboration will allow Capital Energy to harness data from thousands of sensors on its wind turbines and solar panels to extend the life of its assets, lower costs and increase revenue, the company said.

It should also lower the risk of cyber security breaches, Capital said.

"Google Cloud has a vision similar to ours which makes it the ideal travel companion for us,", Capital Energy's director of digitalisation and sustainability said in a statement.

The energy company, a relative newcomer to Spain's energy market, aspires to become the first entirely renewable energy operator on the Iberian Peninsula.

With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain aims to generate 67% of its electricity from renewables by 2026. read more

Reporting by Christina Thykjaer; editing by Nathan Allen and Jason Neely

