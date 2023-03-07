Indra's shares drop as it begins search for new CEO
MADRID, March 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Spanish technology company Indra (IDR.MC) fell 6.1% on Tuesday after it announced it would begin a process to appoint a new chief executive (CEO) to replace Ignacio Mataix.
The search for its third CEO in two years was linked to a new strategic plan for the next years, Indra said late on Monday.
Mataix will continue as CEO until the appointment of a successor and after that will serve as a strategic adviser to Indra's board of directors for two years, the company said in a statement.
Indra's shares fell 6.1% to 11.65 euros per share at 0907 GMT, the worst performer on the Spanish blue chip index Ibex 35 (.IBEX).
Analysts from Renta 4 said the "negative news" was the latest departure of a main company executive since the dismissal of Fernando Abril-Martorell as executive chairman in May 2021.
Indra suffered a governance crisis in 2022 when eight independent board members were ousted or resigned after shareholders unexpectedly agreed to give the government more control.
Latest Updates
View 2 more stories
State holding company SEPI is Indra's biggest shareholder with a 25.2% stake, according to Refinitiv data.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.