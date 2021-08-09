Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Spain's La Liga to launch its own streaming platform, El Confidencial says

MADRID, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Spain's top soccer league and private equity firm CVC plan to launch their own streaming platform, Spanish online paper El Confidencial reported on Monday, a move that would challenge telecom firms which offer match streaming in their packages.

La Liga agreed last week to a deal in which CVC would invest 2.7 billion euros ($3.18 billion) for 10% revenue and a 10% stake in a newly formed company housing a range of the league's commercial activities. read more

A proprietary streaming platform is one of the key plans under consideration to drive up earnings for the league, El Confidencial reported, citing unidentified sources.

Neither La Liga nor CVC returned a request for comment.

If it goes ahead, such a platform would come as a blow to current rightholder Telefonica (TEF.MC) who pays La Liga 1 billion euros per season for the right to stream football matches to customers who pay a premium for sports packages.

Telefonica's contract expires in 2023. France's Orange (ORAN.PA) has a sublicensing agreement, under which it pays Telefonica for the rights to broadcast fixtures from the 2021/2022 season.

While customers of Telefonica's Movistar subsidiary pay up to 130 euros a month for live football in a package that also includes telephone, cable TV and internet services, La Liga and CVC believe they can offer a simple package of just football streaming for around 13 euros, El Confidencial said, citing unidentified sources.

Telefonica and Orange declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8503 euros)

Reporting by Nathan Allen and Inti Landauro

