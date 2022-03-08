Spotify, Discord down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Spotify logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

March 8 (Reuters) - Audio streaming platform Spotify (SPOT.N) and messaging platform Discord were down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 138,000 users had reported issues with Spotify, while over 65,000 said there were problems with Discord.

"We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix," Discord said in a tweet.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" Spotify Status, an account which provides updates about Spotify's current status, said in a tweet. https://bit.ly/3HNlkli

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.