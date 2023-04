April 19 (Reuters) - Spotify (SPOT.N) was facing issues on Wednesday, the audio streaming platform said, with outage tracking website Downdetector reporting that the service was down for over 18,000 users in the United States.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," Spotify said in a tweet.

Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











