Spotify down for thousands of users - Downdetector

A smartphone and a headset are seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

June 21 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the audio-streaming platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage may be affecting a larger number of users. Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

