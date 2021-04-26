Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) is raising the prices on some of its subscription plans in the United States and the United Kingdom from April 30, the music streaming platform said on Monday.

In the United States, Spotify's Family Plan subscription was increased by $1 to $15.99 per month, while its UK plan prices have been raised across its Student, Duo and Family Plan subscriptions.

Student and Duo monthly plans in the UK will now cost 5.99 pounds ($8.32) and 13.99 pounds, respectively, up by a pound from the earlier plan. The Family Plan has been raised by 2 pounds to 16.99 pounds a month.

Existing paid subscribers in the UK have a one-month grace period before the new prices come into effect, while U.S. users will have 2 months, a Spotify spokeswoman said. The prices will be updated on the company's sites on April 30.

In February, Spotify said it would expand into 85 new markets and make the music streaming service available to more than a billion people around the world.

($1 = 0.7200 pounds)

