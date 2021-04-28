Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologySpotify results beat estimates as more users tune in

Reuters
2 minutes read

The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue and paid subscribers on Wednesday, as the music streaming company launched in newer markets and recorded user growth in countries such as the United States and India.

Premium subscribers, which account for most of the company's revenue, were up 21% to 158 million from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting the company to have 157.5 million paid subscribers, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Spotify, which launched its services in 86 new countries in the quarter, said growth in the United States, Mexico, Russia, and India offset lower-than-expected growth in Latin America and Europe.

Revenue rose to 2.15 billion euros for the three months ended March 31, from 1.85 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 2.14 billion euros.

The world's most popular paid music streaming service, which has been boosting its podcast business, on Tuesday launched a paid subscription platform for podcasters to challenge a similar service unveiled by Apple (AAPL.O). read more

Total monthly active users rose 24% to 356 million.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 10:18 AM UTCSamsung's Lee family to pay more than $10.8 bln inheritance tax

The family of late Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) Chairman Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday they will pay over 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in inheritance tax for his estate and donate his vast private art collection to state curators.

TechnologySpotify results beat estimates as more users tune in
TechnologyAnalysis: Grab's Nasdaq debut to test its $40 bln valuation, set roadmap for SPAC hopefuls
TechnologyTaiwan says China waging economic warfare against tech sector

Taiwan's government on Wednesday accused China of waging economic warfare against the Chinese-claimed island's tech sector by stealing technology and enticing away engineers, as parliament considers strengthening legislation to prevent this.

TechnologyAlphabet sets profit record, plans $50 billion buyback