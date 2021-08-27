Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Spotify says Apple's deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core concerns

The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Swedish music streaming platform Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) said on Friday Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) agreement to loosen App Store restrictions for small developers does not address the basic aspects of their "anticompetitive and unfair practices".

"Apple's recent changes do not address any of the core concerns Spotify and many others have with Apple," the company said in a tweet.

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commission said Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and protested against the 30% fee levied on app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system. read more

