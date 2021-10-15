Skip to main content

Future of Money

Square CEO Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system - tweet

1 minute read
1/2

Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Fintech firm Square Inc (SQ.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday that the company is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses.

"If we do this, we'd follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community," Dorsey said in a tweet.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

