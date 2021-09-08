Skip to main content

Future of Money

Standard Chartered sees bitcoin hitting $100,000 by early next year

1 minute read

A token of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen placed on a monitor that displays binary digits in this illustration picture, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A new cryptocurrency research team at Standard Chartered has predicted bitcoin will double in value and hit $100,000 by early next year and that it could be worth as much as $175,000 longer-term.

The bank also said it "structurally" valued Ethereum, the second-most traded crypto asset, at $26,000-$35,000 although to reach that level bitcoin would have to be near $175,000.

"As a medium of exchange, bitcoin may become the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for the global unbanked in a future cashless world," Standard Chartered's new crypto research unit headed by Geoffrey Kendrick who is also the global head of its emerging market currency research said in a note sent to clients on Tuesday.

"Cyclically, we expect a peak around $100,000 in late 2021 or early 2022"

Bitcoin was at $46,024 in early European trading on Wednesday after scaling a four-month high above $52,000 on Monday while Ethereum consolidated losses at $3,366 .

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Future of Money

Future of Money · 9:55 AM UTC

Standard Chartered sees bitcoin hitting $100,000 by early next year

A new cryptocurrency research team at Standard Chartered has predicted bitcoin will double in value and hit $100,000 by early next year and that it could be worth as much as $175,000 longer-term.

Future of Money
Cryptocurrency prices tumble and exchange trading falters as snags crop up
Future of Money
El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin endures bumpy first day
Future of Money
Bitcoin bruised after chaotic debut as legal tender in El Salvador
Future of Money
On 'Bitcoin Beach' tourists and residents hail El Salvador's adoption of cryptocurrency