PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Technology and semiconductor company STMicroelectronics , said on Wednesday that its plans to build a site in Italy that will create around 700 new jobs.

The European Commission had earlier said it had approved a 292.5 million euro ($292 million) grant for the project.

($1 = 1.0032 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely











