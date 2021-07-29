Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

STMicroelectronics revenue beats on chip demand from car, phone makers

2 minute read

STOCKHOLM, July 29 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics (STM.BN) posted a better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the Franco-Italian chipmaker benefited from strong demand for its chips used in smartphones to cars, and forecast an upbeat current quarter.

The company forecast third-quarter sales of $3.2 billion, higher than market estimates of $3.08 billion.

A wave of orders swept the semiconductor industry to cause a global shortage that stopped production lines at several automakers, propelling production capacity at STMicro's plants.

The company, whose customers include Apple (AAPL.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O), increased its investment plan again for the year to $2.1 billion, from $1.28 billion in 2020.

STM, which competes with NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.O), Analog Devices (ADI.O), and Texas Instruments (TXN.O), makes a range of chips that are widely used in mobiles, cars, 5G equipment and other electronic gadgets.

The Geneva-based company's quarterly net revenue rose to $2.99 billion from $2.09 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $2.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm, Editing by Helena Soderpalm and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 1:31 AM UTCBig Tech starts requiring vaccines; Twitter closes re-opened U.S. offices

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is shutting its reopened offices in United States, while other big tech companies are making vaccination mandatory for on-campus employees, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.

TechnologyFacebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
TechnologyRobinhood, gateway to 'meme' stocks, raises $2.1 billion in IPO
TechnologyDell stops some U.S. gaming PC shipments over new efficiency rules
TechnologyQualcomm optimistic on 5G, connected device sales as supply bottlenecks ease