Storytel signs audiobooks partnership with Spotify

Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel (STORYb.ST) has partnered with Spotify (SPOT.N) to allow its subscribers to listen to its library of audiobooks on Spotify from later this year.

Storytel offers listening and reading of more than 500,000 titles across 25 markets and competes with the likes of Amazon's (AMZN.O) Audible.

"We will also be tapping into the opportunity of reaching new audiences who are on Spotify today, but have not yet experienced the magic of audiobooks," said Jonas Tellander, founder and CEO of Storytel.

