Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

SUSE reports in-line results, confirms guidance following IPO

1 minute read

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - German open-source software company SUSE (SUSEG.DE) on Thursday reported results in line with expectations and confirmed its guidance, in the first set of quarterly results since it floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in May.

Adjusted revenue was up 9% to $136.8 million while adjusted EBITDA fell 3% to $48.2 million. SUSE confirmed its IPO guidance for adjusted revenue of $550 million to $570 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-30% range this year.

The company, headed by former SAP executive Melissa Di Donato, floated in Frankfurt in May and its shares have since gained just over 10% from their IPO price of 30 euros to value the business at $6.6 billion.

SUSE provides open-source software for companies to run applications at cloud data centres, on-premise servers, mainframe computers and devices at the edges of networks, making it a play on digital transformation.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 6:59 AM UTCTSMC forecasts sustained chip demand, easing of auto chip shortage

Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW) posted record quarterly sales and forecast revenue for the current quarter will jump by at least a fifth, boosted by a pandemic-led surge in global demand for semiconductors that power smartphones, laptops and cars.

TechnologyChina's share of bitcoin mining slumped even before Beijing crackdown, research shows
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE Twitter sees jump in govt demands to remove content of reporters, news outlets
TechnologyGoogle expands India cloud services with new infrastructure push
TechnologyEU lawmaker gets backing for tougher EU tech rules