Skip to main content

Technology

Sweden's Sinch buys email delivery platform Pathwire in $1.9 bln deal

1 minute read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Swedish cloud communication services provider Sinch (SINCH.ST) said on Thursday it had agreed to buy cloud-based email delivery platform Pathwire in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $1.9 billion.

Sinch, which counts SoftBank and Temasek among its investors, will pay the sellers $925 million in cash and 51 million new shares in Sinch.

This would be Sinch's third big deal this year. It bought MessageMedia for $1.3 billion in June and Inteliquent for $1.14 billion in February.

Texas-based Pathwire, which has more than 100,000 customers, including Lyft and Microsoft, is expected to record revenue of $132 million and gross profit of $104 million.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.

Separately, Sinch has raised $750 million by issuing 40.1 million new shares.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 8:10 AM UTC

Taiwan, on chip information request, says respects US laws

Taiwan respects U.S. commercial law and rules but will help Taiwanese companies if they receive any "unreasonable requests", the government said on Thursday after the United States pressed firms to provide information on the semiconductor crisis.

Technology
Virgin Money to shut one in five branches amid online shift
Technology
Under criticism, Facebook to highlight own positive research on Instagram and teens
Technology
Facebook could face hefty fine in Russia over banned content, report says
Technology
ABB launches world's fastest electric car charger