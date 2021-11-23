T-Mobile to settle U.S. probe into 911 outage for $19.5 million

The logo of T-Mobile Austria is seen outside of one of its shops in Viennaa, Austria, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

Nov 23 (Reuters) - T-Mobile USA (TMUS.O) has agreed to settle a U.S. probe for $19.5 million after an outage led to more than 20,000 failed 911 emergency calls, according to government documents released on Tuesday.

The settlement was prompted by a Federal Communications Commission investigation into a more than 12-hour outage in June 2020 that led to congestion across T-Mobile’s networks, and caused "the complete failure of more than 23,000 911 calls."

T-Mobile as part of the settlement has also agreed to make new commitments to improve 911 outage notices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.