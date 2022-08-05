1 minute read
Taiwan Apple Inc supplier Pegatron: No stoppage in shipments from mainland China plant
TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp's (4938.TW) mainland China plant is operating normally, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Contrary to media reports, production has not halted, and there is no stoppage in shipments, the Taiwanese firm said.
Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
