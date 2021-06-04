Technology
Taiwan chip packager King Yuan halts output after COVID cases at factory
Taiwan's major chip packager King Yuan Electronics (2449.TW) will halt production on the island for two days after several employees contracted COVID-19, Central News Agency reported on Friday, the first time the pandemic has hit the global chip hub, as case numbers climb.
Hsinchu-based King Yuan, one of the island's major chip packaging and testing firms, counts global tech giants including Intel (INTC.O) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) among its major clients.
Sixty-seven employees mostly from the Philippines and working at a King Yuan factory in the northern city of Miaoli tested positive, Taiwan's health ministry said.
