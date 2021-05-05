A sign of Foxconn is seen at a glass door inside its office building in Taipei, Taiwan November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW) on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Yageo Corp (2327.TW) to make small integrated circuit (IC) products in a move into the semiconductor industry, which is hit by a shortage that has rattled the global automotive and electronics sectors.

The two companies will set up a new firm in Taiwan called XSemi Corporation to "extend the businesses into the semiconductor industry, including product development and sales," Foxconn said in a statement.

