1 minute read
Taiwan's Foxconn says no change to production in China's COVID-hit Zhengzhou
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TAIPEI, May 4 (Reuters) - Major Taiwanese Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) said on Wednesday that it is continuing production in China's Zhengzhou, which announced on Tuesday it would impose new COVID-19-related movement curbs for May 4-10.
"Our park has maintained production unchanged," it said in a statement, referring to the industrial area where its facilities are located in the central Chinese city.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.