Taiwan's Foxconn says no change to production in China's COVID-hit Zhengzhou

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI, May 4 (Reuters) - Major Taiwanese Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) said on Wednesday that it is continuing production in China's Zhengzhou, which announced on Tuesday it would impose new COVID-19-related movement curbs for May 4-10.

"Our park has maintained production unchanged," it said in a statement, referring to the industrial area where its facilities are located in the central Chinese city.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

