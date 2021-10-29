Taiwan's ProLogium raises $326 mln for solid-state lithium mass production

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - ProLogium Technology Co, a Taiwanese battery maker, said on Friday it had raised a total of $326 million from Primavera Capital Group, SoftBank China Venture Capital and others, as they bet on the next generation electric-vehicle (EV) batteries.

The capital will allow ProLogium to expand its mass production of solid-state lithium batteries in Asia, Europe and the United States between 2023 and 2025, the company said in a statement.

Solid-state batteries could be game changer for EVs by storing more energy, charging faster and offering greater safety than liquid lithium-ion batteries, helping accelerate the shift away from fossil fuel-powered cars.

Reporting by Zhang Yan，and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich

