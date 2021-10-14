Skip to main content

Technology

Taiwan's TSMC posts 13.8% rise in Q3 profit on global chip demand surge

2 minute read

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

  • Q3 profit T$156.3 bln vs T$149 bln market forecast
  • Q3 revenue up 22.6% on year in U.S. dollar terms

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan chip giant TSMC (2330.TW) posted a 13.8% jump in third quarter profit on Thursday on the back of booming demand for semiconductors to power smartphones and other gadgets during the COVID-19 pandemic amid a supply crunch.

July-September net profit for TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), came in at T$156.3 billion ($5.56 billion), well ahead of the T$149 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Advanced chips made by TSMC, formally known as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , are used in everything from high-end smartphones like Apple's newly unveiled 5G iPhone 13, to artificial intelligence, cars and a wide variety of lower-end consumer goods.

TSMC and Taiwan in general have also become central in efforts to resolve a pandemic-induced global chip shortage that has forced automakers to cut production, and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and even consumer appliances.

TSMC's revenue for the quarter climbed 22.6% to $14.88 billion, in line with the company's prior estimated range of $14.6 billion to $14.9 billion.

Shares of TSMC have risen about 8.5% so far this year, giving it a market value of $526.3 billion, more than double that of competitor and client Intel Corp (INTC.O).

($1 = 28.0950 Taiwan dollars)

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 6:51 AM UTC

Chinese tech workers disclose working hours in criticism of '996'

A campaign calling on workers at Chinese tech companies and other high-profile firms to log their working hours on a public internet page has gone viral, in the latest backlash against a culture of overtime.

Technology
G7 finance leaders lay out guidelines for central bank digital currencies
Technology
EXCLUSIVE Facebook to change rules on attacking public figures on its platforms
Technology
U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre after China crackdown
Technology
Hyundai Motor aims to develop chips, cut reliance on chipmakers