Taiwan's TSMC raises $3.5 bln in bonds for new U.S. plant

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chip firm TSMC (2330.TW), has raised $3.5 billon in bonds for its new plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, according to a term sheet.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, a major Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier and the world's largest contract chip-maker, started construction last year at the Arizona site where it plans to spend $12 billion to build a computer chip factory. read more

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney Editing by Shri Navaratnam

