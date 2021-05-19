Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TechnologyTaiwan's TSMC says no impact on output from possible water curbs

Reuters
There will be no impact on production by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW), , from water usage curbs set to take effect on June 1, the world's largest contract chipmaker said on Wednesday.

If there is no significant rain by month-end, tech powerhouse Taiwan will step up the restrictions in the major chip making hubs of Hsinchu and Taichung as it battles an islandwide drought, the government said.

