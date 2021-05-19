There will be no impact on production by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW), , from water usage curbs set to take effect on June 1, the world's largest contract chipmaker said on Wednesday.

If there is no significant rain by month-end, tech powerhouse Taiwan will step up the restrictions in the major chip making hubs of Hsinchu and Taichung as it battles an islandwide drought, the government said.

