AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS), the food ordering service, on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected operating loss of 190 million euros ($224 million) for the first half of 2021.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had forecast a loss before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 218 million euros.

($1 = 0.8497 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.