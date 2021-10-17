Teamviewer says CFO to quit next year

Oliver Steil, Chief Executive Officer of software company TeamViewer AG and Stefan Gaiser, Chief Financial Officer of TeamViewer attend TeamViewer's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - TeamViewer (TMV.DE), a German software development firm that cut its full-year earnings guidance this month, said finance chief Stefan Gaiser's contract would not be renewed when it expires next year.

Chief Executive Oliver Steil's contract will, however, be extended for three years to October 2024.

TeamViewer saw a huge increase in demand for its remote connectivity software last year as customers were forced to ask their staff to work from home. Fewer of these contracts have been renewed than expected. read more

