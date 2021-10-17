Skip to main content

Technology

Teamviewer says CFO to quit next year

1 minute read

Oliver Steil, Chief Executive Officer of software company TeamViewer AG and Stefan Gaiser, Chief Financial Officer of TeamViewer attend TeamViewer's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - TeamViewer (TMV.DE), a German software development firm that cut its full-year earnings guidance this month, said finance chief Stefan Gaiser's contract would not be renewed when it expires next year.

Chief Executive Oliver Steil's contract will, however, be extended for three years to October 2024.

TeamViewer saw a huge increase in demand for its remote connectivity software last year as customers were forced to ask their staff to work from home. Fewer of these contracts have been renewed than expected. read more

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · October 15, 2021 · 9:10 PM UTC

Square CEO Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system - tweet

Square Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday the fintech firm is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses.

Technology
China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua
Technology
Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln - Bloomberg News
Technology
Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment
Technology
Amazon-owned Twitch says source code exposed in last week's data breach