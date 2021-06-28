Tech company Solutions 30 picks new auditor

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French technology services group Solutions 30 (S30.PA), whose shares have plummeted due to concerns over the transparency of its accounts, said on Monday it will ask shareholders meeting on June 30 to clear a proposal to appoint PKF Audit & Conseil Luxembourg as its new auditor.

PKF would succeed Ernst & Young whose mandate will expire on that date, the statement said.

By 0746 GMT, Solutions 30 shares were up 3.7%. This followed losses of 52% so far this year after hedge fund Muddy Waters criticised Solutions 30 business and auditor Ernst & Young refused to sign off its annual report. L5N2NA0DS

Solutions 30, which has corporate headquarters in Luxembourg and shares listed in Paris, mainly installs high tech electric meters and connects homes to fibre networks.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens

