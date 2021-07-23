Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Tech firm Cvent to go public in $5.3 bln blank-check deal

2 minute read

July 23 (Reuters) - Cloud-based meeting and event technology company Cvent will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that gives it an enterprise value of $5.3 billion, the companies said on Friday.

The deal with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (DGNS.O) includes a private investment in public equity (PIPE) of $475 million from Fidelity Management & Research Co, Hedosophia, Oaktree Capital Management and Zoom Video Communications (ZM.O).

Cvent said it expects the deal to deliver proceeds of $801 million, which it will use for product development and expansion of its offering.

SPACs like Dragoneer Growth use the pool of capital raised through their IPOs to merge with a private company and take it public, typically within two years of listing.

Dragoneer raised $276 million in its IPO in November.

After the deal closes, Cvent will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CVT".

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 12:28 PM UTCIndian central bank looking at phased launch of its own digital currency

The Reserve Bank of India is considering a phased introduction of its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), deputy governor T. Rabi Shankar said, and is examining various issues including the underlying technology and issuance method.

TechnologyTech firm Cvent to go public in $5.3 bln blank-check deal

Cloud-based meeting and event technology company Cvent will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that gives it an enterprise value of $5.3 billion, the companies said on Friday.

TechnologyVolkswagen China sees chips crunch easing in Q3
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE Vodafone exec emerges as favourite for SKY's top job in Italy - sources