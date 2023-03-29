Ten Square Games' Hero Legacy to launch in coming months - CEO















GDANSK, March 29 (Reuters) - Polish mobile games maker Ten Square Games (TENP.WA) expects the new "Hero Legacy" game produced by its Gamesture unit to launch in the coming months, its CEO Michal Zuzalek said on Wednesday.

The company plans to present an updated growth strategy together with the presentation of its first-quarter results, which are due at the end of May, a spokesperson for the group said.

Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Karolina Komada; Editing by Jan Harvey











