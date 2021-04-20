Authorities in the United States and Japan will jointly monitor Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc (4755.T) after a unit of Tencent became a major shareholder on concerns about customer information leakage to China, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday.

The Japanese government will conduct regular interviews with Rakuten and share that information with the United States to prevent the leakage of information to China, the report added. Tencent is the world's largest gaming company.

No further details were immediately available.

