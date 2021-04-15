Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tencent Music appoints new CEO, chairman

The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N) said on Thursday it appointed Zhu Liang as the new chief executive officer and Cussion Kar Shun Pang as the new executive chairman of the board, with immediate effect.

Cussion had held the CEO's position from July 2016.

Zhu has previously served as the vice president of Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), which controls Tencent Music.

The Chinese music streaming platform said Tong Tao Sang, the company's current chairman, will resign from his position.

Tong will also quit as the chairman of the compensation committee and from all his roles as a director or an officer of affiliates of the company, the group added.

James Gordon Mitchell will serve as company's chairman of compensation committee, it added.

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee formally approved a report accusing Big Tech companies of buying or crushing smaller firms, Representative David Cicilline's office said in a statement on Thursday.

