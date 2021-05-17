The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N) posted a 24% rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, driven by higher advertising sales from its music streaming platform.

Total revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), rose to 7.82 billion yuan ($1.21 billion) in the first quarter from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 7.73 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.4388 Chinese yuan renminbi)

