WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SHANGHAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) said its popular WeChat messaging app will start allowing users to access external links from Friday, days after regulators told the company and its rivals to end a long-standing practice of blocking each other's links.

The company said it had revised WeChat's content management rules in a statement.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely

