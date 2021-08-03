Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tencent says will further curb minors' time on 'Honor of Kings' game

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) on Tuesday said it would introduce new measures to reduce minors' access to and time spent on its "Honor of Kings" game, a move it plans to eventually roll out to its full games line-up.

Players under the age of 12 will be prohibited from spending money in the game, and time restrictions on minors will also be tightened from 1.5 hours to 1 hour on non-holidays, and from 3 hours to 2 hours on holidays, Tencent said in a statement posted on one of its official WeChat accounts.

The announcement came shortly after Tencent and "Honor of Kings" were criticized in a Chinese state media article that described online gaming as "spiritual opium" and sent the company's shares tumbling. read more

