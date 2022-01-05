Tencent sells $3.01 bln stake in Singapore tech group Sea

A Tencent logo is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) on Wednesday sold a stake worth $3.01 billion in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd (SE.N).

Tencent sold 14.5 million shares in Sea Ltd at $208 each in a block trade, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters. It had said on Tuesday it would reduce its voting power in the U.S.-listed firm to under 10%. read more

Sea and Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Scott Murdoch; editing by Uttaresh.V

