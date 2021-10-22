Tencent's WeChat makes content searchable on Google and Bing

Small toy figures are seen in front of WeChat logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Tencent's (0700.HK) WeChat has made its content searchable on some foreign search engines such as Google, and Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Bing, according to Reuters checks.

WeChat's content, including articles and videos on its popular public accounts page, a function similar to a news portal, has opened to external search engines, other than its own Sogou search engine, in recent days.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.