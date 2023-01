Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has applied with the Texas state department of licensing to expand its gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with investment of over $700 million, Electrek reported on Tuesday.

Tesla and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru











