Tesla to get over $330 mln in tax abatement from Nevada

The logo of U.S. car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Zurich
The logo of U.S. car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Zurich, Switzerland July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

March 2 (Reuters) - Nevada on Thursday approved more than $330 million in tax abatement for electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) that is set to invest more than $3.6 billion in the state to expand its Gigafactory complex with two new factories.

Tesla said in January that one of the two new factories will mass produce its long-delayed semi-electric truck, and the other will make its new 4680 battery cell.

The cell plant would be able to make enough batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually, including 4680, which is key to Tesla meeting a goal of halving the manufacturing costs and ramping up battery production nearly 100-fold by 2030.

The Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) board said on Thursday Tesla is required to create 3,000 jobs at an average hourly wage of $33.49.

The last time Tesla received tax breaks from Nevada was in 2014, when state Governor Brian Sandoval signed a package of bills to provide $1.3 billion in tax abatement and other incentives.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next