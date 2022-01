Representation of cryptocurrency Dogecoin is seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin, the electric-car maker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

